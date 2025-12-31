Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

VERX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Vertex from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Vertex from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Vertex in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vertex in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Vertex from a “market outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th.

Get Vertex alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on VERX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex

Vertex Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Vertex by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex by 25.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 44.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 0.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 137,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 9.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERX opened at $20.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.68. Vertex has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $60.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.62 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a positive return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vertex will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Vertex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: VERX) is a specialty refiner and marketer of transportation fuels and petrochemical feedstocks in the United States. The company collects and processes a variety of waste petroleum products, including used motor oil and industrial lubricants, which it converts into ultra-low-sulfur diesel, asphalt, and other refined products. By leveraging proprietary re-refining technologies and strategic feedstock sourcing, Vertex Energy aims to deliver cost-effective, lower-carbon fuel solutions to wholesale and retail customers across the country.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Vertex operates a network of refining and blending facilities in key regions, including the Central, Northeast and Mid-Atlantic markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.