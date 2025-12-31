Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.60.
VERX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Vertex from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Vertex from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Vertex in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vertex in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Vertex from a “market outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th.
Shares of NASDAQ:VERX opened at $20.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.68. Vertex has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $60.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.62 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a positive return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vertex will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vertex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
