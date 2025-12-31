Jonathan Rothberg Sells 14,911 Shares of Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Rothberg sold 14,911 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $59,793.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,140,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,572,121.80. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Butterfly Network Price Performance
Shares of Butterfly Network stock opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average of $2.20. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $4.98.
Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 90.31% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. The business had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Butterfly Network
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital set a $5.00 price target on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Butterfly Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.67.
About Butterfly Network
Butterfly Network, Inc is a medical technology company focused on democratizing access to diagnostic imaging through its proprietary ultrasound-on-chip platform. The company’s flagship device, the Butterfly iQ, leverages semiconductor technology to deliver whole-body ultrasound imaging in a handheld form factor. This portable system connects to a compatible smart device, enabling point-of-care scanning across a variety of clinical settings.
Beyond its hardware offering, Butterfly Network provides a cloud-based software suite that supports image storage, analysis and remote collaboration.
