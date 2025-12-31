Reviewing SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) and JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) and SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.8% of JinkoSolar shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of JinkoSolar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for JinkoSolar and SMA Solar Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JinkoSolar 4 3 0 0 1.43 SMA Solar Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

JinkoSolar presently has a consensus target price of $19.49, indicating a potential downside of 26.05%. Given JinkoSolar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe JinkoSolar is more favorable than SMA Solar Technology.

This table compares JinkoSolar and SMA Solar Technology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JinkoSolar $68.64 billion 0.02 $7.47 million ($9.15) -2.88 SMA Solar Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

JinkoSolar has higher revenue and earnings than SMA Solar Technology.

Profitability

This table compares JinkoSolar and SMA Solar Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JinkoSolar -4.98% -8.96% -2.19% SMA Solar Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

JinkoSolar beats SMA Solar Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects. The company sells its products to distributors, project developers, system integrators, and manufacturers of solar power products under the JinkoSolar brand. As of December 31, 2023, it had an integrated annual capacity of 85 gigawatts (GW) for mono wafers; 90 GW for solar cells; and 110 GW for solar modules. It operates in China, the United States, Mexico, Australia, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Jordan, Vietnam, Egypt, Spain, Germany, and internationally. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shangrao, the People's Republic of China.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types; battery inverters for high voltage batteries, on- and off- grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, large scale storage solutions, and accessories; medium-voltage technology products; and DC-DC converters. It also provides E-mobility charging solutions; monitoring and control solutions for PV systems; and energy data services, as well as digital solutions to design, operate, and service PV systems and energy systems. The company was formerly known as SMA Technologie AG and changed its name to SMA Solar Technology AG in June 2008. SMA Solar Technology AG was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Niestetal, Germany.

