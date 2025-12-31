Huddled Group (LON:HUD) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Time to Buy?

Huddled Group Plc (LON:HUD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.90 and last traded at GBX 1.72. 1,126,655 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 662,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.70.

Huddled Group Trading Up 0.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.70.

Get Huddled Group alerts:

Huddled Group (LON:HUD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported GBX (57) EPS for the quarter. Huddled Group had a negative net margin of 36.99% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%.

About Huddled Group

Huddled Group Plc is a dynamic e-commerce retail group specialising in surplus goods and operating a portfolio of socially and environmentally responsible businesses that serve customers across the UK.

With a proven track record in creating, nurturing, and growing successful businesses, Huddled Group is committed to driving sustainable growth. Its mission is to be a force for good—delivering value to shareholders while making a positive social and environmental impact.

Since launching in 2023, we have experienced rapid growth, acquiring three emerging businesses, each specialising in a different FMCG retail sector: Discount Dragon (Groceries and Alcohol), Nutricircle (Wellness and Sports Nutrition), and Boop Beauty (Beauty and Cosmetics).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huddled Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huddled Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.