iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.24 and last traded at $44.0460, with a volume of 1392586 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.08.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.03 and its 200 day moving average is $41.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,775,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,812,000 after acquiring an additional 513,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,115,000 after buying an additional 437,277 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 74.4% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,167,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,538 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 6,770.7% in the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 1,723,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,597,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,858,000 after purchasing an additional 612,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

