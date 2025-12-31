Chubb (NYSE:CB) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $314.68 and last traded at $314.1190, with a volume of 626958 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $313.32.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on Chubb from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $302.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.90.

The stock has a market cap of $123.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $296.29 and its 200-day moving average is $283.89.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $16.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.19%.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 16,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.45, for a total value of $4,854,368.75. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 74,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,004,001.25. The trade was a 18.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total transaction of $250,911.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,876.15. This trade represents a 34.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,333 shares of company stock valued at $16,629,873. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 93.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $31,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

