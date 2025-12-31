QBE Insurance Group Limited – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

QBE Insurance Group Limited – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 62,855 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the November 30th total of 49,834 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,781 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,781 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

QBE Insurance Group Trading Up 0.9%

QBIEY stock opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. QBE Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.86.

Get QBE Insurance Group alerts:

QBE Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QBE Insurance Group Ltd is an Australian-based multinational insurer that provides a broad range of general insurance and reinsurance products. Headquartered in Sydney, the company operates through two core divisions—General Insurance and Reinsurance—serving retail, commercial and specialty customers across diverse industries. QBE’s offerings encompass property and casualty coverage as well as risk management solutions designed to meet the needs of individuals, small-to-medium enterprises and large corporations.

Founded in 1886 as North Queensland Insurance Co, the business adopted the QBE name in 1973 following a series of mergers with Bankers and Traders Insurance Co and Equitable Fire & General Insurance Co Over more than a century of operations, the firm has expanded its footprint to more than 27 countries, with significant market presence in Australia, North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QBE Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QBE Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.