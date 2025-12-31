TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 (NASDAQ:TPGXL) Short Interest Up 26.4% in December

TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 (NASDAQ:TPGXL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 45,806 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the November 30th total of 36,242 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,070 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,070 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TPGXL opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.61. TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $26.25.
In November 2014, the partnership issued its 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064, which trade under the ticker symbol TPGXL on the NASDAQ.
