TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 (NASDAQ:TPGXL) Short Interest Up 26.4% in December

TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 (NASDAQ:TPGXL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 45,806 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the November 30th total of 36,242 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,070 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,070 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TPGXL opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.61. TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $26.25.

TPG Operating Group II, L.P. is a special purpose issuer affiliated with TPG Capital, a global alternative asset management firm. Established to raise capital for TPG’s diversified investment platform, the partnership draws on TPG’s experience in private equity, growth equity, real estate and credit. While TPG Operating Group II, L.P. itself does not manage investment funds directly, it serves as the issuing entity for debt securities used by TPG’s broader corporate and investment structure.

In November 2014, the partnership issued its 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064, which trade under the ticker symbol TPGXL on the NASDAQ.

