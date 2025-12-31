Short Interest in WISeKey International Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:WKEY) Expands By 26.7%

WISeKey International Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 483,912 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the November 30th total of 381,971 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 281,874 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 281,874 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

WISeKey International Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of WISeKey International stock opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.55. WISeKey International has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WISeKey International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WISeKey International stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of WISeKey International Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:WKEY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.36% of WISeKey International as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WKEY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of WISeKey International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of WISeKey International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on WISeKey International from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of WISeKey International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

WISeKey International Company Profile

WISeKey International SA is a Swiss-based cybersecurity and digital identity company specializing in secure authentication and encryption solutions. The firm develops and deploys public key infrastructure (PKI) technologies, digital certificates and secure semiconductors to safeguard online transactions, data and communications. Its offerings encompass hardware security modules, digital vault services and cybersecurity software designed to protect devices, applications and networks against digital threats.

Founded in 1999 by Carlos Moreira, WISeKey has evolved into a provider of Internet of Things (IoT) security, embedding cryptographic capabilities directly into chips for smart cards, mobile devices and industrial sensors.

