BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Short Interest Update

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,602,412 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the November 30th total of 2,057,163 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,085,584 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.
NASDAQ BYSI opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.97 million, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.53. BeyondSpring has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $3.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01.
BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel small-molecule therapies for oncology. Headquartered in Suzhou, China, with corporate operations in New York, the company leverages a versatile drug discovery platform to advance targeted treatments designed to improve outcomes for patients with cancer. BeyondSpring’s pipeline emphasizes agents that modulate the tumor microenvironment and enhance immune response, with an aim to address key unmet needs in supportive care and tumor control.
The company’s lead candidate, plinabulin, is a small-molecule vascular disrupting agent that also exhibits immunomodulatory activity.
