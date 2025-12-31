BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Short Interest Update

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,602,412 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the November 30th total of 2,057,163 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,085,584 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,085,584 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BeyondSpring Stock Down 6.0%

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BeyondSpring stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BeyondSpring Inc. ( NASDAQ:BYSI Free Report ) by 951.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,844 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.64% of BeyondSpring worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BYSI opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.97 million, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.53. BeyondSpring has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $3.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel small-molecule therapies for oncology. Headquartered in Suzhou, China, with corporate operations in New York, the company leverages a versatile drug discovery platform to advance targeted treatments designed to improve outcomes for patients with cancer. BeyondSpring’s pipeline emphasizes agents that modulate the tumor microenvironment and enhance immune response, with an aim to address key unmet needs in supportive care and tumor control.

The company’s lead candidate, plinabulin, is a small-molecule vascular disrupting agent that also exhibits immunomodulatory activity.

Featured Articles

