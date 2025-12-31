SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Short Interest Update

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 12,546,452 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the November 30th total of 9,907,271 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,994,012 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,994,012 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $57.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.43 and its 200 day moving average is $54.75. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $44.39 and a 1 year high of $57.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 18,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Painted Porch Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,313,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations of $3.5 billion or more.

