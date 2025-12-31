Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Trading 9.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 9.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.55 and last traded at GBX 0.53. Approximately 6,842,669 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 13,404,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.49.

Haydale Graphene Industries Stock Up 9.7%

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of £23.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.09.

About Haydale Graphene Industries

Haydale is a global technologies group and service provider that facilitates the integration of graphene and other nanomaterials into the next generation of industrial materials and commercial technologies. With expertise in graphene, other nanomaterials and Silicon Carbide, Haydale is able to deliver improvements in electrical, thermal and mechanical properties. Haydale has been granted patents for its technologies in Europe, USA, Australia, Japan and China and operates from five sites in the UK, USA and the Far East.

