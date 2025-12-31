Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $1.56 Million Holdings in SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SEEM

Osaic Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEEM – Free Report) by 77.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,377 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $500,000. Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA increased its stake in SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,880.4% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 104,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 98,780 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,347,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter.

SEEM stock opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $31.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average is $29.47. The firm has a market cap of $324.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a $0.5243 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. This is a boost from SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

The SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SEEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking capital appreciation through investments in companies from emerging markets. The selection process integrates the advisers proprietary quantitative model with recommendations from one or more sub-advisers. SEEM was launched on Oct 10, 2024 and is issued by SEI.

