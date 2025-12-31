Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $1.43 Million Holdings in iRhythm Technologies $IRTC

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 507.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter worth about $179,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IRTC shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $193.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $205.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Loop Capital set a $220.00 price objective on iRhythm Technologies in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.43.

iRhythm Technologies Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of IRTC opened at $178.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.63. iRhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $86.55 and a 52-week high of $212.00. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.91 and a beta of 1.10.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.30. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 7.32%.The company had revenue of $192.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at iRhythm Technologies

In other iRhythm Technologies news, CFO Daniel G. Wilson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.44, for a total value of $1,659,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 26,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,936.80. This trade represents a 23.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Michael Murphy sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.83, for a total transaction of $458,008.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,847,927.23. This represents a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 24,817 shares of company stock worth $4,741,235 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company that develops and commercializes wearable cardiac monitoring devices and associated data analytics services. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company’s flagship product is the Zio® patch, a discreet, single-use, continuous ECG recorder designed to monitor heart rhythms for up to 14 days. iRhythm’s digital diagnostics platform combines biosensor technology with proprietary algorithms to detect arrhythmias and streamline data interpretation for physicians.

The Zio service is prescribed by cardiologists and other healthcare providers to aid in the diagnosis of atrial fibrillation, bradycardia, tachycardia and other rhythm disorders.

Featured Stories

