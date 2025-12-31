Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF $EUFN

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) by 529.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,012 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 161.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 188,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $517,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 61,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares during the period. Finally, bLong Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 72.3% in the second quarter. bLong Financial LLC now owns 485,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,343,000 after purchasing an additional 203,518 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $22.98 and a 12 month high of $37.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.71.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.5156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 286.0%.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe. Component securities include those of banks, diversified financial companies, insurance companies and real estate companies.

