Osaic Holdings Inc. Purchases 29,653 Shares of First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF $FSCS

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FSCS – Free Report) by 254.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,653 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF by 312.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 347,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,410,000 after purchasing an additional 263,018 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FSCS opened at $36.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.14. First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.55 million, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.03.

First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1035 per share. This is a boost from First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%.

The First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (FSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The SMID Capital Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 well-capitalized small- and mid-cap US companies perceived to hold strong market positions. FSCS was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is issued by First Trust.

