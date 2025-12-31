Chris Bulman Inc Sells 6,221 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Chris Bulman Inc cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,221 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Chris Bulman Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Chris Bulman Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Cultivar Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. now owns 239,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,971,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 648,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,046,000 after acquiring an additional 50,564 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 384,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 163,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $10,566,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.68. The stock has a market cap of $134.73 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.74 and a 12 month high of $101.35.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

