Osaic Holdings Inc. Purchases 16,039 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. $GH

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 118.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,039 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $567,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,326,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 49.6% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,030,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,623,000 after buying an additional 673,438 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 8.1% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 32,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 284.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Medina Manuel Hidalgo sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $131,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,685. This represents a 61.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amirali Talasaz sold 100,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $10,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 168,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,671,826.15. This represents a 37.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 426,663 shares of company stock valued at $44,508,069. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GH opened at $100.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.34 and a beta of 1.58. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $112.43.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.09. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Guardant Health from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.71.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company specializing in blood-based cancer diagnostics. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Redwood City, California, the company develops non-invasive tests that use circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) to profile genomic alterations in patients with solid tumors. Guardant Health’s mission is to advance cancer care by providing actionable data to clinicians, pharmaceutical partners and researchers worldwide.

The company’s flagship product, Guardant360, is a next-generation sequencing (NGS) assay designed to detect mutations, copy number variations and select fusions in more than 70 cancer-related genes.

