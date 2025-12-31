Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT Shares Bought by Fortress Financial Solutions LLC

Fortress Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 8.5% of Fortress Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCIT. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

VCIT stock opened at $83.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.66 and a twelve month high of $84.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3223 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S. dollar denominated, investment-grade, fixed rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies with maturities between 5 and 10 years. Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment adisory services to the Fund.

