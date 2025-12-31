Osaic Holdings Inc. Raises Position in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF $EBND

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Free Report) by 343.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,387 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 85,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of EBND opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $21.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.26.

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index includes government bonds issued by countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated B3/B-/B- or higher using the middle rating of Moody’s Investor Service, Inc, Standard & Poor’s, Inc and Fitch Inc SSgA Funds Management, Inc serves as the investment adviser to the Fund.

