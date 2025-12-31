Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF $RFG Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Free Report) by 40.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,004 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RFG opened at $52.99 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.89 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83. The company has a market capitalization of $302.57 million, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.84.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

