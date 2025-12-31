Osaic Holdings Inc. Acquires 81,318 Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. $EMD

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Free Report) by 103.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,318 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 644,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after buying an additional 141,776 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 551.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 27,674 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 351,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 27,230 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 128.9% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 80,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.6% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 66,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance

EMD opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.35. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $10.94.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc (NYSE: EMD) is a closed-end management investment company launched in December 2004 and managed by Western Asset Management Company, a global fixed-income specialist. The fund seeks to provide a high level of current income by investing primarily in debt securities issued by sovereign, quasi-sovereign and corporate issuers in emerging markets. Its diversified approach combines top-down macroeconomic analysis with bottom-up credit research to identify attractive risk-adjusted opportunities across developing economies.

EMD’s portfolio spans a wide range of instruments, including sovereign government bonds, supranational obligations, corporate credits and other fixed-income securities.

