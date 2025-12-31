Critical Analysis: Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) vs. Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) and Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Phoenix New Media and Bilibili, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phoenix New Media 1 0 0 0 1.00 Bilibili 0 4 6 1 2.73

Bilibili has a consensus price target of $29.61, indicating a potential upside of 20.63%. Given Bilibili’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bilibili is more favorable than Phoenix New Media.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phoenix New Media -6.35% -4.45% -2.94% Bilibili 2.60% 6.99% 2.78%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Phoenix New Media and Bilibili’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Phoenix New Media has a beta of -0.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bilibili has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.3% of Phoenix New Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of Bilibili shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Phoenix New Media shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of Bilibili shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Phoenix New Media and Bilibili”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phoenix New Media $96.40 million 0.22 -$7.45 million ($0.56) -3.09 Bilibili $29.76 billion 0.34 -$184.51 million $0.25 98.20

Phoenix New Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bilibili. Phoenix New Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bilibili, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bilibili beats Phoenix New Media on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phoenix New Media

(Get Free Report)

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV. The company, through its website, ifeng.com, provides various interest-based content verticals, such as news, finance, video, automobiles, technology, entertainment, military, real estate, fashion, and sport; and offers interactive services, including comments posting and user surveys. Its mobile channel consists of ifeng News, a news application that provides newsfeeds and other contents in the form of text, image, live streaming, and video; ifeng Video, a video application, which offers video news, live broadcasting, Phoenix TV programs content, etc.; i.ifeng.com mobile Internet website; and digital reading applications. In addition, Phoenix New Media Limited offers mobile newspaper, mobile video, and mobile game services, as well as wireless value-added services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Phoenix New Media Limited is a subsidiary of Phoenix Satellite Television (B.V.I.) Holding Limited.

About Bilibili

(Get Free Report)

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic. The company also provides advertising services; and IP derivatives and other services. In addition, it engages in the business and technology development activities; e-commerce business; and video, comics, and game distribution activities. Bilibili Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.