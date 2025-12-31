Comparing MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) & J.Jill (NYSE:JILL)

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU – Get Free Report) and J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MOGU and J.Jill, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MOGU 1 0 0 0 1.00 J.Jill 1 4 2 0 2.14

J.Jill has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.57%. Given J.Jill’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe J.Jill is more favorable than MOGU.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

19.1% of MOGU shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of J.Jill shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of MOGU shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of J.Jill shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

MOGU has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, J.Jill has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MOGU and J.Jill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MOGU N/A N/A N/A J.Jill 5.60% 36.33% 9.75%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MOGU and J.Jill”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MOGU $19.46 million 0.83 -$8.62 million N/A N/A J.Jill $600.98 million 0.35 $39.48 million $2.19 6.39

J.Jill has higher revenue and earnings than MOGU.

Summary

J.Jill beats MOGU on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MOGU

MOGU Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products, including beauty products and accessories provided by third party merchants, as well as personal care, food, and medical beauty products. It also provides online marketing, commission, financing, technology, and other related services to merchants, brand partners/owners, and users; and technology services to insurance companies. The company offers its products through mobile apps, including flagship Mogujie app, mini programs on Weixin, and Weixin pay; websites comprising Mogu.com, Mogujie.com and Meilishuo.com. The company was formerly known as Meili Inc. and changed its name to MOGU Inc. in November 2018. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc. operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

