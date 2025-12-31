Analyzing American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) and a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) and American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and American Eagle Outfitters’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets a.k.a. Brands -4.42% -23.20% -6.56% American Eagle Outfitters 3.90% 13.82% 5.59%

Risk & Volatility

a.k.a. Brands has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Eagle Outfitters has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score a.k.a. Brands 1 2 1 0 2.00 American Eagle Outfitters 2 11 1 1 2.07

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for a.k.a. Brands and American Eagle Outfitters, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

a.k.a. Brands presently has a consensus target price of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 65.69%. American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus target price of $21.45, indicating a potential downside of 19.66%. Given a.k.a. Brands’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe a.k.a. Brands is more favorable than American Eagle Outfitters.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and American Eagle Outfitters”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio a.k.a. Brands $574.70 million 0.21 -$25.99 million ($2.46) -4.50 American Eagle Outfitters $5.33 billion 0.85 $329.38 million $1.16 23.02

American Eagle Outfitters has higher revenue and earnings than a.k.a. Brands. a.k.a. Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Eagle Outfitters, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.4% of a.k.a. Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of American Eagle Outfitters shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.6% of a.k.a. Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of American Eagle Outfitters shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

American Eagle Outfitters beats a.k.a. Brands on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers streetwear apparel, dresses, tops, bottoms, shoes, headwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Petal & Pup, Culture Kings, and mnml brands. It also operates physical stores under the Culture Kings brand. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands. It also offers menswear products under the Todd Snyder New York brand; and fashion clothing and accessories under the Unsubscribed brand. The company sells its products through own and licensed retail stores; concession-based shops-within-shops; and digital channels, such as www.ae.com, www.aerie.com, www.toddsnyder.com, and www.unsubscribed.com. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

