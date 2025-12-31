Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) Receives $5.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.3333.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.75 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ACRE

Ares Commercial Real Estate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACRE opened at $4.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $271.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.90 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.77. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $6.20.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 million. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is -400.00%.

Institutional Trading of Ares Commercial Real Estate

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 456.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 94.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the third quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 100.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) primarily focused on commercial real estate debt investments. Externally managed by an affiliate of Ares Management Corporation, ACRE seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through its diversified portfolio of CRE financing strategies. The company specializes in originating, acquiring, financing and managing first mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other structured finance products.

Since its inception, Ares Commercial Real Estate has targeted a broad range of property types, including multifamily, office, industrial, retail and hospitality assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.