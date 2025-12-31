Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Receives $9.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.
A number of research firms have commented on PAYO. Benchmark decreased their price target on Payoneer Global from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $7.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th.
NASDAQ PAYO opened at $5.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.28. Payoneer Global has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $11.19.
Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $270.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.66 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 10.71%. Payoneer Global’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.
Payoneer Global (NASDAQ: PAYO) operates a digital payments platform that enables businesses, marketplaces and professionals to send and receive cross-border payments. The company’s core offerings include multi-currency receiving accounts, mass payout services and working capital solutions. Through its platform, Payoneer facilitates global transactions by connecting payors and payees across a network of local bank transfers, card payouts and digital wallets, supporting the seamless movement of funds in over 150 currencies.
Founded in 2005, Payoneer has grown from a small fintech venture into a widely adopted payments infrastructure provider that serves clients in more than 200 countries and territories.
