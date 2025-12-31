Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stock

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). In a filing disclosed on December 29th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Fidelity National Information Services stock on November 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) on 11/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 11/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) on 11/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) on 11/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) on 11/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 11/19/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW) on 11/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) on 10/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE) on 10/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) on 10/17/2025.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $67.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.37. The stock has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 248.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.51 and a 12 month high of $83.97.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 1.45%.The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.740-5.780 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 592.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 21.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 28,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.9% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 3,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FIS. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.41.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $60,149.74. Following the acquisition, the director owned 13,588 shares in the company, valued at $919,364.08. This represents a 7.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE: FIS) is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

