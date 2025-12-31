Donnelly Julia Brau Sells 22,821 Shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $590,151.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 540,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,973,657.88. The trade was a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Pinterest Price Performance

NYSE:PINS opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.73. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $40.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $665.93 million during the quarter. Pinterest had a net margin of 48.99% and a return on equity of 8.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PINS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Pinterest from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.97.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pinterest

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth about $477,853,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 618.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 14,254,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,897,000 after buying an additional 12,271,958 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,887,000. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 344.0% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,839,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1,138.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,601,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate “Pins” — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company’s primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.