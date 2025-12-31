David Novack Sells 30,000 Shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) COO David Novack sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $464,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 111,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,375.99. This trade represents a 21.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dynavax Technologies Price Performance

DVAX opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $15.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.54 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $94.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Corporation will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVAX has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DVAX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynavax Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,814,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,004,000 after purchasing an additional 939,076 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 163.0% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 754,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 467,369 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 237.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 656,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after buying an additional 461,980 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 925.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 447,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 404,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,178,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,289,000 after buying an additional 384,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel vaccines and immunotherapies. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, the company specializes in leveraging its proprietary Toll-like receptor (TLR) agonist platform to enhance immune responses. Its lead product, HEPLISAV-B, is a two-dose hepatitis B vaccine approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that incorporates the CpG 1018 adjuvant to stimulate a rapid and robust antibody response in adults.

Founded in 1993, Dynavax has built a pipeline that extends beyond hepatitis B to include candidates targeting seasonal influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and emerging infectious diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.