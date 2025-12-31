Calamos Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.84 Million in Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Cameco by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 1,029.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $91.35 on Wednesday. Cameco Corporation has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $110.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 106.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.92 and its 200-day moving average is $82.74.

Cameco Increases Dividend

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $313.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.72 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 15.24%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 27.0%. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. Cameco’s payout ratio is 19.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCJ. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cameco in a report on Monday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cameco from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.25.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long?term and spot contracts.

The company’s operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

