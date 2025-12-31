Robert Scaringe Sells 17,450 Shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Scaringe sold 17,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $373,953.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,150,109 shares in the company, valued at $24,646,835.87. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 5.2%

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.57. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 57.33% and a negative net margin of 61.34%.Rivian Automotive’s revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 113.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 291.0% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,123 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Rivian Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.73.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

Featured Stories

