Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several brokerages have commented on BNL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 5th.

BNL stock opened at $17.56 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1-year low of $13.96 and a 1-year high of $18.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.23). Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 20.04%.The company had revenue of $114.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.89 million. Broadstone Net Lease has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.490-1.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 77,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 292.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 553,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,436,000 after acquiring an additional 412,604 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,870,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 37,830 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: BNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating single-tenant commercial properties under long-term net leases. The company specializes in acquiring properties that are leased to creditworthy tenants, allowing it to generate predictable, stable rental income while transferring most operating expenses and responsibilities to its lessees.

Broadstone Net Lease’s portfolio spans a variety of property types, including industrial facilities, distribution centers, manufacturing plants, life science and office buildings, and essential retail locations.

