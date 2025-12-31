Great Southern Copper (LON:GSCU) Stock Price Up 11.1% – What’s Next?

Great Southern Copper PLC (LON:GSCU – Get Free Report) shot up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.59 and last traded at GBX 3.50. 2,045,844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 3,058,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.15.
Great Southern Copper Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of -0.41.
Great Southern Copper (LON:GSCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported GBX (0.21) EPS for the quarter.
Great Southern Copper Company Profile
Great Southern Copper is a mineral exploration company focused on copper-gold deposits in Chile. The Company has the option to acquire rights to 100% of two projects that are prospective for large porphyry copper-gold deposits in the underexplored coastal belt of Chile, a globally significant mining jurisdiction and the world’s largest copper producer.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Great Southern Copper
- Do not delete, read immediately
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- [No Brainer Gold Play]: “Show me a better investment.”
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.