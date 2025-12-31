Great Southern Copper (LON:GSCU) Stock Price Up 11.1% – What’s Next?

Great Southern Copper PLC (LON:GSCU – Get Free Report) shot up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.59 and last traded at GBX 3.50. 2,045,844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 3,058,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.15.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of -0.41.

Great Southern Copper (LON:GSCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported GBX (0.21) EPS for the quarter.

Great Southern Copper is a mineral exploration company focused on copper-gold deposits in Chile. The Company has the option to acquire rights to 100% of two projects that are prospective for large porphyry copper-gold deposits in the underexplored coastal belt of Chile, a globally significant mining jurisdiction and the world’s largest copper producer.

