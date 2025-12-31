St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,405.54 and last traded at GBX 1,392, with a volume of 268736 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,398.

STJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,800 to GBX 1,900 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,160 to GBX 1,600 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,600 to GBX 1,620 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,510 to GBX 1,590 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,572.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of £7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,345.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,278.32.

We plan, grow and protect the financial futures of over one million clients across the UK by providing holistic advice-led wealth management, delivered exclusively by the Partnership, our group of more than 4,900 highly skilled advisers.

We offer an integrated client proposition, through which we provide financial advice, investment product wrappers such as pensions, investment bonds and ISAs, and offer our own range of investment funds and portfolios.

