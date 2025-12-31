Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Here’s Why

Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Free Report) was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.90 and last traded at GBX 0.92. Approximately 314,044 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,268,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.93.

Galileo Resources Stock Up 5.8%

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.41.

Galileo Resources (LON:GLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 29th. The company reported GBX (0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Galileo Resources Company Profile

Galileo Resources Plc explores and develops mineral projects in South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It explores for zinc, iron, manganese, copper, lithium, and gold deposits, as well as rare earths and aggregates. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

