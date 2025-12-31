SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Short Interest Update

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 71,884 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the November 30th total of 105,004 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 549 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 130.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 549 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 130.9 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get SSP Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSPPF

SSP Group Stock Performance

About SSP Group

SSPPF stock opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15. SSP Group has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $2.55.

(Get Free Report)

SSP Group is a leading operator of food and beverage concessions in travel locations worldwide. The company designs, manages and operates branded and independent restaurants, bars, cafés and kiosks across airports, railway stations, motorway service stations and cultural attractions. Its portfolio encompasses both proprietary concepts and partnerships with major global food and beverage brands, offering tailored dining experiences for travellers.

Headquartered in London, UK, SSP Group traces its roots to Travellers Fare, founded in the 1960s, and was formally established as SSP Group following a spin-off from Compass Group in 2006.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.