3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Short Interest Update

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 377,537 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the November 30th total of 516,859 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,286 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 114.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,286 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 114.9 days.

3i Group Trading Up 4.3%

3i Group stock opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. 3i Group has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $60.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.96.

Get 3i Group alerts:

About 3i Group

(Get Free Report)

3i Group plc is a London?based multinational investment company specializing in private equity, infrastructure, and debt management. Originally established in 1945 as the Industrial and Commercial Finance Corporation by the Bank of England, 3i has grown into one of Europe’s leading mid?market investors. The firm focuses on acquiring and developing privately held companies, providing growth capital, buyout financing, and strategic support to drive operational improvements and long?term value creation.

The company operates through three core divisions: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.