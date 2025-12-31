Brokerages Set BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG) Price Target at $39.83

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.8333.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $36.00 target price on shares of BrightSpring Health Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research raised BrightSpring Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BrightSpring Health Services from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Stephens began coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of BTSG opened at $37.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.36. BrightSpring Health Services has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $38.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.92.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. BrightSpring Health Services had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 11.61%. BrightSpring Health Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BrightSpring Health Services will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jon B. Rousseau sold 235,000 shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $6,763,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,131,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,576,945.40. The trade was a 17.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa A. Nalley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $575,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 131,150 shares in the company, valued at $3,774,497. This trade represents a 13.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BrightSpring Health Services by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,604,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,915,000 after acquiring an additional 576,906 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 2.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,347,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,301,000 after purchasing an additional 227,717 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,450,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,568,000 after buying an additional 588,642 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in BrightSpring Health Services by 936.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,276,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,705,000 after buying an additional 2,056,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BrightSpring Health Services by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,096,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,966,000 after buying an additional 1,160,500 shares in the last quarter.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ: BTSG) is a leading provider of home and community-based care and workforce solutions aimed at seniors, individuals with disabilities and those facing behavioral health challenges. The company’s operations encompass a broad spectrum of services, including personal care, skilled nursing, therapy, habilitation and supported living, as well as specialized behavioral health programs delivered through both clinical and non-clinical channels.

Through its network of subsidiary brands, BrightSpring offers integrated care in the patient’s home environment, fostering independence and improving quality of life.

