Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

UGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ultrapar Participacoes from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ultrapar Participacoes in a research note on Monday.

Ultrapar Participacoes Stock Performance

Ultrapar Participacoes Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:UGP opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ultrapar Participacoes has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average is $3.64.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.1876 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. Ultrapar Participacoes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultrapar Participacoes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participacoes during the first quarter worth $53,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,695,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 803,065 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 9,457,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 776,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participacoes during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

About Ultrapar Participacoes

Ultrapar Participações SA is a Brazilian diversified holding company operating in the downstream energy and chemical sectors. Its Ipiranga unit runs one of Brazil’s largest networks of fuel stations, supplying gasoline, ethanol, diesel and convenience-store products to retail and wholesale customers. Through Ultragaz, the company is a leading distributor of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), offering cylinder and bulk gas solutions for residential, commercial and industrial use across urban and rural regions.

In the specialty chemicals arena, Ultrapar controls Oxiteno, which produces surfactants and specialty chemical formulations for industries such as personal care, oil and gas, agrochemicals and coatings.

