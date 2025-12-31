GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

EAF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GrafTech International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GrafTech International

GrafTech International Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in GrafTech International by 42.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 27,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 66,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 25,818 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 95,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 13,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. GrafTech International has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $20.32. The company has a market capitalization of $401.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.19.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.58 million. Analysts forecast that GrafTech International will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GrafTech International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GrafTech International (NYSE: EAF) is a leading global manufacturer of graphite electrodes and other specialty graphite products used primarily in electric arc furnaces (EAFs) for steel production. The company’s core offerings include ultrahigh-power, high-power and regular power electrodes, along with related accessories such as graphite shapes and heterogeneous carbon materials. These products play a critical role in steelmaking by conducting the high electrical currents required to melt scrap steel efficiently and with reduced environmental impact compared to traditional blast furnace methods.

With a manufacturing footprint spanning North America, Europe and Asia, GrafTech serves steel producers and foundries worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.