MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INKT shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of MiNK Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MiNK Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th.

MiNK Therapeutics Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of INKT stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. MiNK Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $53.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.35.

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.21. On average, research analysts predict that MiNK Therapeutics will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing exosome-based immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company’s proprietary platform isolates and engineers naturally occurring extracellular vesicles, or exosomes, to deliver therapeutic payloads—such as mRNA, proteins and modulatory factors—directly into the tumor microenvironment. By leveraging the innate cell?to?cell communication properties of exosomes, MiNK aims to reprogram immune cells and overcome immune suppression within solid tumors.

MiNK’s preclinical pipeline features multiple lead candidates designed to repolarize tumor?associated macrophages and boost T cell–mediated tumor clearance.

