TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.75.
TRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Citigroup cut shares of TPG RE Finance Trust to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research raised TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th.
Shares of TRTX stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.78. TPG RE Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 166.64 and a current ratio of 166.64. The company has a market capitalization of $676.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.54.
TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 20.46%.The company had revenue of $40.06 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.
TPG RE Finance Trust declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 4th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.1%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 147.69%.
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc (NYSE: TRTX) is a growth-oriented real estate finance company that originates and invests in a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt. The company’s primary business activities include the origination and acquisition of senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans and preferred equity investments. These investments predominantly finance multifamily, office, industrial, retail and hospitality properties across the United States.
TPG RE Finance Trust pursues a flexible capital strategy, structuring transactions that range from first-lien floating-rate loans to subordinated debt and preferred equity.
