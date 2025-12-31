Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.6667.

CNTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Connect Biopharma to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CNTB opened at $2.70 on Friday. Connect Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $150.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.07). Analysts forecast that Connect Biopharma will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the second quarter worth $78,000. Koa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of monoclonal antibody therapies for immune-mediated disorders. Headquartered in Singapore with a research and commercial presence in the United States, the company applies proprietary technology platforms to target novel pathways in inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

The company’s lead product candidate, CBP-201, is a fully human monoclonal antibody that antagonizes the interleukin-31 receptor, a key mediator of chronic pruritus in conditions such as atopic dermatitis and prurigo nodularis.

