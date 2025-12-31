W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Receives $68.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WPC. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of W.P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on W.P. Carey from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on W.P. Carey from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $65.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. W.P. Carey has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $69.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.20 and its 200-day moving average is $65.81.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $431.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.44 million. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 21.75%.W.P. Carey’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.930-4.990 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that W.P. Carey will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. This is a boost from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.61%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in W.P. Carey by 2.1% in the third quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in W.P. Carey by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in W.P. Carey by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC now owns 28,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Inc is a diversified net-lease real estate investment trust specializing in single-tenant commercial properties. The company structures sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions to provide long-term net lease financing across a variety of asset classes, including industrial facilities, office buildings, retail centers and self-storage facilities. By employing triple net leases, W. P. Carey transfers property operating expenses, taxes and maintenance responsibility to tenants, creating a stable, predictable income stream for investors.

Founded in 1973 by William Polk Carey, the firm has expanded organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

