Brokerages Set Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP) Price Target at $41.25

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.25.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIP shares. Wall Street Zen raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Monday.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Down 0.0%
NYSE:BIP opened at $34.78 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $25.72 and a 52-week high of $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.91 and a beta of 1.09.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.42). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 3.70%.The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 256.72%.
About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP) is a publicly traded limited partnership that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets across four core sectors: utilities, transport, energy and data infrastructure. Through long-lived, regulated or contracted assets, Brookfield Infrastructure provides essential services such as electricity transmission and distribution, toll road and port operations, midstream energy logistics and fiber-based data networks.
The company’s utilities division encompasses regulated electricity and gas distribution networks in North and South America, Europe and Australia, ensuring stable cash flows under current regulatory frameworks.
