Brokerages Set Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP) Price Target at $41.25

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIP shares. Wall Street Zen raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Down 0.0%

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at $44,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 110.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BIP opened at $34.78 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $25.72 and a 52-week high of $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.42). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 3.70%.The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 256.72%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP) is a publicly traded limited partnership that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets across four core sectors: utilities, transport, energy and data infrastructure. Through long-lived, regulated or contracted assets, Brookfield Infrastructure provides essential services such as electricity transmission and distribution, toll road and port operations, midstream energy logistics and fiber-based data networks.

The company’s utilities division encompasses regulated electricity and gas distribution networks in North and South America, Europe and Australia, ensuring stable cash flows under current regulatory frameworks.

