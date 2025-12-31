Short Interest in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) Drops By 22.7%

Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,420,667 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the November 30th total of 1,838,657 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,210 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 339,210 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $86.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.58. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.67. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $39.80 and a 12-month high of $107.57.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $496.88 million during the quarter. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research raised Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the third quarter worth $1,109,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 433,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,354,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 45,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 12,462 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $606,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company is a holding company that operates Allegiant Air, a low?cost leisure airline offering scheduled and charter air service. The company focuses on connecting underserved secondary markets with popular vacation destinations across the United States. By targeting price?sensitive leisure travelers, Allegiant Air operates a point?to?point network that avoids the traditional hub?and?spoke model, providing non?stop flights from smaller cities to resort and entertainment hubs.

In addition to its core flight operations, Allegiant Travel Company offers packaged travel services that include hotel accommodations, rental cars and attraction tickets through its online portal.

