American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) Short Interest Update

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,618,911 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the November 30th total of 5,019,443 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,768,102 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,768,102 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of American Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of American Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. D Boral Capital upgraded American Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of American Resources in a research note on Monday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

In related news, major shareholder Properties Ltd. Golden sold 980,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $3,978,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,409,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,324,437.60. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,564,818 shares of company stock valued at $10,405,579. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AREC. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in American Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Resources in the third quarter worth $30,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in American Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of American Resources by 3,721.8% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 19,279 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AREC opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. American Resources has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Analysts predict that American Resources will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) is a diversified energy and critical minerals company focused on reclaiming coal refuse and mining high?quality steam and metallurgical coal. The firm employs a vertically integrated business model that encompasses raw material extraction, on?site processing and product delivery, supplying coal to power generators, steel manufacturers and industrial users.

Operating primarily in the Central Appalachian region of the United States, American Resources holds mining leases and reclamation permits across multiple sites in Kentucky, West Virginia and Indiana.

