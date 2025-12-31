Analysts Set Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) PT at $177.92

Shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.9167.

Several research firms have weighed in on RGEN. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $160.00 target price on Repligen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.61, for a total value of $3,092,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 80,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,483,675.23. This represents a 19.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $44,275.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 91,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,783,181. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,657 shares of company stock valued at $7,721,077. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,387,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Repligen by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,377,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,077,000 after buying an additional 440,290 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 21.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,104,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,595,000 after purchasing an additional 197,778 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 16.3% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,036,000 after purchasing an additional 141,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Repligen by 4.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 799,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,826,000 after acquiring an additional 31,505 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RGEN opened at $166.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 8.36. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,333.67, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.75. Repligen has a 52-week low of $102.96 and a 52-week high of $182.52.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $188.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.23 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 0.25%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Repligen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.680 EPS. Analysts predict that Repligen will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) is a life sciences company that develops and manufactures high-value consumable products for bioprocessing applications. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company specializes in technologies that support the development and production of biopharmaceuticals. Repligen’s offerings include chromatography resins, filtration membranes, single-use technologies and systems for downstream purification and upstream processing.

The company’s core product lines encompass Protein A affinity resins, designed for monoclonal antibody purification, and a portfolio of ion exchange, multimodal and hydrophobic interaction resins.

