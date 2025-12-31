Brokerages Set Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) PT at $109.62

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.6154.

LEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial lowered Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Lennar from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Lennar from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, September 22nd.

Get Lennar alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LEN

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of LEN opened at $103.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.43. The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.38. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $98.42 and a fifty-two week high of $144.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 4.89.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 16th. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lennar will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. denkapparat Operations GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $408,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Lennar by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 702,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,745,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth $1,051,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth $441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) is a U.S.-based homebuilder and real estate company that designs, constructs and sells residential housing. The company offers a range of product types including single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums, serving buyers from entry-level and first-time purchasers to move-up, active-adult and luxury segments. Lennar also develops master-planned communities and manages land acquisition and entitlement activities that support its homebuilding operations.

In addition to home construction and sales, Lennar provides a suite of ancillary services intended to streamline the purchase process and capture additional value.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.